Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.06-4.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.29-18.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.37 billion.Emerson Electric also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.060-$4.080 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMR. Barclays raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.57.

EMR stock opened at $91.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.80 and its 200-day moving average is $96.66. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $63.65 and a twelve month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

