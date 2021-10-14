Enecuum Price Tops $0.0794 on Major Exchanges (ENQ)

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 14th. One Enecuum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0794 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Enecuum has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. Enecuum has a total market capitalization of $15.64 million and $853,869.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00047601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.73 or 0.00233959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.76 or 0.00096834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Enecuum Profile

Enecuum (CRYPTO:ENQ) is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 196,941,091 coins. The official message board for Enecuum is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain . Enecuum’s official website is new.enecuum.com . Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Enecuum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enecuum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enecuum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

