Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enlivex is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, developing an allogeneic drug pipeline for immune system rebalancing. Immune system rebalancing is critical for the treatment of life-threatening immune and inflammatory conditions which involve hyper-expression of cytokines (Cytokine Release Syndrome) and for which there are no approved treatments (unmet medical needs), as well as solid tumors immune-checkpoint rebalancing. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of ENLV stock opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $29.40. The company has a market cap of $165.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. Analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 8.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 4.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 453.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares during the period. 6.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. develops autologous and allogeneic drug pipeline for treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. It produces treatment devices for CAR-T cancer treatment procedures, Graft-versus-Host disease resulting from bone-marrow transplantations, solid organ transplantations and an assembly of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, such as Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, multiple sclerosis and other disorders.

