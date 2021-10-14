Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.09% of Acuity Brands worth $6,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Acuity Brands by 865.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Acuity Brands by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,370,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Acuity Brands by 249.6% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 18,660 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on AYI. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.67.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $206.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $210.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.42. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.