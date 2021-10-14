Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $6,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.4% in the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 581,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,812,000 after buying an additional 7,813 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 9.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter worth about $795,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 12.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter worth about $212,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $57.31 on Thursday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $46.84 and a one year high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 37.93%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

