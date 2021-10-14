Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lessened its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,012 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $6,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

ETR opened at $102.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.27 and a 200-day moving average of $105.81. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.57.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.