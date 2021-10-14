Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 4,304 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Automatic Data Processing worth $46,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,540,285,000 after acquiring an additional 769,762 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,521,000 after acquiring an additional 584,565 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,280,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,502,893,000 after acquiring an additional 197,429 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,426,000 after acquiring an additional 175,552 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,176,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,086,000 after acquiring an additional 24,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $207.91. 14,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $144.59 and a one year high of $217.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.96 and its 200 day moving average is $200.17.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

In related news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.50.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

