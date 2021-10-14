Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 13.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,466,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 219,997 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $71,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 209.8% in the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 23,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 15,872 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 23.4% in the second quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 84,402 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 15,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 210,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

MMP traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,956. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $33.95 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%. The company had revenue of $653.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 107.03%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.73.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

