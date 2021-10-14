Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 648,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 285,900 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.08% of Duke Energy worth $63,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Duke Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Vertical Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.67.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,004. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.56 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.75.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

