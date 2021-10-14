Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 36,402 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 630,046 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 36,402 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $89,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 25,939 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,694,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,423 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 8,411 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 10.2% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, New Street Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.39.

In related news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,928,710 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials stock traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $130.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,473,251. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.93 and a 200-day moving average of $134.46. The stock has a market cap of $117.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $56.87 and a one year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.