Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 41,735 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 56.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,735 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $51,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TPL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 90.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,199,000 after purchasing an additional 145,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 52.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,717,000 after purchasing an additional 130,658 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth about $96,473,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,652,000 after acquiring an additional 43,613 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TPL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company.

TPL traded up $36.85 on Thursday, reaching $1,231.69. The company had a trading volume of 133 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,254. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,313.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,464.51. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 2.20. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $439.05 and a 52-week high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $95.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.22 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 60.27% and a return on equity of 38.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

