Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Wintrust Financial Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Wintrust Financial in a research note issued on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $82.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.41. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $45.10 and a 52-week high of $87.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 26.50%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 67,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 347,938 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,670,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 558,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,269,000 after purchasing an additional 228,782 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,844,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,135,000 after purchasing an additional 214,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,671,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,708,000 after purchasing an additional 195,175 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

