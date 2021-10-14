Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Cboe Global Markets, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Cboe Global Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon forecasts that the company will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.98 EPS.

CBOE has been the subject of several other research reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.57.

CBOE opened at $124.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.06. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,963,000 after buying an additional 33,253 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,845,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,870,000 after purchasing an additional 150,739 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 710,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,595,000 after purchasing an additional 19,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth about $19,975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $899,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,497,499.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 36.43%.

Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

