Equities Analysts Set Expectations for The Walt Disney Company’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for The Walt Disney in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now forecasts that the entertainment giant will earn $2.57 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.71. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Walt Disney’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

DIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $172.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.97. The Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $314.29 billion, a PE ratio of 283.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.