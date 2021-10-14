EtherGem Price Up 43.6% Over Last Week (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Over the last week, EtherGem has traded 43.6% higher against the dollar. EtherGem has a total market cap of $448,983.27 and approximately $2,791.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EtherGem alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00046189 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.26 or 0.00236615 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.42 or 0.00096229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EtherGem is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

EtherGem Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.