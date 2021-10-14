Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,782,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 129,945 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.65% of Evolent Health worth $122,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVH. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,189,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Evolent Health by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,973,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,859,000 after buying an additional 424,359 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,470,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Evolent Health by 41.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 570,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after buying an additional 165,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 125.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 119,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

In other Evolent Health news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $790,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $432,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,682,931. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their target price on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

Shares of EVH stock opened at $29.32 on Thursday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $34.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.90 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $222.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.97 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.