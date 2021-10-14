Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

EXPGY stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,986. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.67. Experian has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $46.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.73.

Get Experian alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXPGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Experian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.