Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.25 price target on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.60% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Exterran Corporation is involved in compression, production and processing products and services of the oil and natural gas industry. The company’s product lines include natural gas compression, process & treating and production equipment and water treatment solutions. Exterran Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of NYSE EXTN opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $154.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.81. Exterran has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.26.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.90 million. Exterran had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a negative return on equity of 34.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exterran will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exterran in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exterran in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exterran in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Exterran by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,759 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Exterran by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

