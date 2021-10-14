Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Downgraded by BNP Paribas to Underperform

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. BNP Paribas currently has $60.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.43.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE:XOM opened at $61.07 on Monday. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,274,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,303 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,924,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874,643 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141,561 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,477,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,118,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,848 shares during the last quarter. 51.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.