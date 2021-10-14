Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 56.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,479 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis boosted its holdings in Facebook by 18.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 888,874 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $309,070,000 after purchasing an additional 140,735 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Facebook by 4.2% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 83,089 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 98.5% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 37,015 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,870,000 after purchasing an additional 18,369 shares during the period. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 728,300.0% in the second quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 72,840 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,830 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 12.5% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FB. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC raised their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.31.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,481,633 shares of company stock worth $890,771,287. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $4.15 on Thursday, hitting $328.69. 219,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,509,820. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $358.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.90. The company has a market cap of $926.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

