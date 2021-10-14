Federated Hermes, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Federated Hermes in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Federated Hermes’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The company had revenue of $311.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.99 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FHI. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

NYSE FHI opened at $32.22 on Wednesday. Federated Hermes has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $34.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

In related news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $177,364.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,400.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 2.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 36.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after purchasing an additional 63,632 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

