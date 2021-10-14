Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. (OTCMKTS:FSAM)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. Fifth Street Asset Management shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 38,100 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.

About Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM)

Fifth Street Asset Management Inc is an asset management holding company. The firm provides asset management services through its subsidiaries. Fifth Street Asset Management Inc was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

