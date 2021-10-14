Financial Analysis: nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) versus indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI)

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) and indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares nLIGHT and indie Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets nLIGHT -8.01% -6.82% -5.41% indie Semiconductor N/A -2,148.34% -5.29%

This table compares nLIGHT and indie Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio nLIGHT $222.79 million 5.05 -$20.93 million ($0.48) -54.27 indie Semiconductor N/A N/A -$73.29 million ($0.15) -75.33

nLIGHT has higher revenue and earnings than indie Semiconductor. indie Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than nLIGHT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

nLIGHT has a beta of 2.41, suggesting that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, indie Semiconductor has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.9% of nLIGHT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of indie Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of nLIGHT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of indie Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for nLIGHT and indie Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score nLIGHT 0 1 5 0 2.83 indie Semiconductor 0 0 3 0 3.00

nLIGHT presently has a consensus target price of $44.60, indicating a potential upside of 71.21%. indie Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 47.49%. Given nLIGHT’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe nLIGHT is more favorable than indie Semiconductor.

Summary

nLIGHT beats indie Semiconductor on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc. develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components. The Advanced Development segment includes the operating results of Nutronics since the date of acquisition. The company was founded by Scott H. Keeney, Mark DeVito and Jason Farmer in 2000 and is headquartered in Camas, WA.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces. The company's microcontroller-based chips integrate functions for sensing, processing, controlling, and communicating. indie Semiconductor was formerly known as AyDeeKay LLC and changed its name to indie Semiconductor in December 2014. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Aliso Viejo, California.

