Financial Comparison: Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) and Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS)

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) and Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Chugai Pharmaceutical and Nu Skin Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chugai Pharmaceutical 0 1 0 0 2.00 Nu Skin Enterprises 0 3 2 0 2.40

Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus target price of $58.40, indicating a potential upside of 41.54%. Given Nu Skin Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nu Skin Enterprises is more favorable than Chugai Pharmaceutical.

Profitability

This table compares Chugai Pharmaceutical and Nu Skin Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chugai Pharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A Nu Skin Enterprises 8.35% 26.95% 12.17%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chugai Pharmaceutical and Nu Skin Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chugai Pharmaceutical $7.40 billion N/A $2.02 billion N/A N/A Nu Skin Enterprises $2.58 billion 0.80 $191.35 million $3.63 11.37

Chugai Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than Nu Skin Enterprises.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.1% of Nu Skin Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Nu Skin Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nu Skin Enterprises beats Chugai Pharmaceutical on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chugai Pharmaceutical

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals. Its operations are carried out through the Domestic and Overseas businesses. The Domestic Business covers the manufacturing, research, and development operations in Japan. The Overseas business comprises of sales and production in Europe, Taiwan and China. The company was founded by Juzo Ueno on March 10, 1925 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J. Lund in 1984 and is headquartered in Provo, UT.

