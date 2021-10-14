Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) Insider Terence (Siong Woon) Peh Buys 4,560,480 Shares of Stock

Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) insider Terence (Siong Woon) Peh purchased 4,560,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.81 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,671,186.40 ($2,622,276.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.46, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

About Finbar Group

Finbar Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops and invests in properties in Australia. It develops medium to high density residential buildings and commercial properties, as well as rents its properties in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in East Perth, Australia.

