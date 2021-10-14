Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$42.06.

FTT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Finning International from C$40.00 to C$41.50 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Finning International in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Finning International in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

In related news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 1,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.39, for a total value of C$65,610.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$165,022.73. Also, Senior Officer Scott Thomson acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$33.74 per share, with a total value of C$253,044.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 224,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,577,813.04.

Shares of FTT traded up C$0.11 on Thursday, reaching C$33.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,101. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$32.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.45 billion and a PE ratio of 17.14. Finning International has a twelve month low of C$19.96 and a twelve month high of C$35.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.84.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Finning International will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

