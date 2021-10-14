First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Foundation Inc. engages in providing integrated investment management, wealth planning, consulting, trust and banking services. It operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products; loan products; specialized services comprising trust services, on-line banking, remote deposit capture, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services. It offers investment portfolio management and financial planning services; advisory and coordination services and wealth management services. First Foundation Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FFWM. B. Riley upped their price objective on First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on First Foundation from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $26.50 on Monday. First Foundation has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.10.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $71.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.80 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 33.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Foundation will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $121,550.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,687 shares in the company, valued at $624,450.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $248,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,396 shares of company stock worth $1,357,590. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 160,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First Foundation by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in First Foundation by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 27,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in First Foundation by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in First Foundation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

