First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Bought by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,670,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,971,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,950,000 after buying an additional 95,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,503,000. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $55.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $56.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.87.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.70%.

FR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.