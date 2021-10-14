First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Position Raised by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,662 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FSLR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 10,102.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after buying an additional 96,786 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,724 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 8,639 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in First Solar by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,880 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in First Solar by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,014 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.76.

FSLR stock opened at $106.02 on Thursday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.71 and a 12 month high of $112.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $629.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $1,162,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $193,843.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

