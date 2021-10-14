First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 1,942.9% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
NASDAQ:RNSC opened at $28.59 on Thursday. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $30.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.95.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.
