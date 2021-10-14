First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 1,942.9% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

NASDAQ:RNSC opened at $28.59 on Thursday. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $30.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNSC. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 39,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 251.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 19,614 shares during the period.

