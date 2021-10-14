Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of injectable pain therapies. The Company is targeting anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It operates in the United States. The Company’s product candidate, FX006, is an injectable intra-articular, meaning in the joint, sustained-release treatment for patients with moderate to severe OA pain. It is developing two additional product candidates, FX007 for post-operative pain and FX005 to treat end-stage OA patients. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FLXN. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

FLXN opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.39. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $13.66.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.02 million. Research analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $25,445.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,984.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLXN. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,560,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 46.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,976,704 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,496 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 23.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,018,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,115,000 after purchasing an additional 190,824 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 35.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 726,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 189,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,603,288 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,425,000 after purchasing an additional 179,271 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

Featured Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.