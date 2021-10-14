Fluity 1-Day Volume Tops $17.00 (FLTY)

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 14th. Over the last seven days, Fluity has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fluity has a total market cap of $694,346.08 and approximately $17.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fluity coin can now be purchased for $0.0213 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00070334 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.13 or 0.00122633 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00075903 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,259.62 or 1.00122795 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,769.94 or 0.06592023 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fluity Coin Profile

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,629,132 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

Buying and Selling Fluity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fluity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fluity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fluity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

