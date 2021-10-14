Fmr LLC Acquires 177,818 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,023,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 177,818 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 6.07% of The Brink’s worth $232,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 9.4% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,519,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,574,000 after buying an additional 216,656 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in The Brink’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in The Brink’s by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 11,831 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in The Brink’s by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in The Brink’s by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $62.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.73 and a beta of 1.54. The Brink’s Company has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $84.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.68.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 100.82% and a net margin of 0.95%. The Brink’s’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

In related news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total value of $300,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 12,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $998,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,240. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

