Fmr LLC Lowers Stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Fmr LLC cut its position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,848,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,986,080 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 8.62% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $271,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 364.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $282,000. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NKTR. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 11,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $159,252.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,123 shares in the company, valued at $5,865,621.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Chess sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $59,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,482 shares of company stock valued at $837,314 over the last 90 days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $17.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.30. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.46.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 449.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

