Fmr LLC Purchases 1,070,058 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,050,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070,058 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 14.97% of Unisys worth $254,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unisys by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,430,000 after purchasing an additional 82,816 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Unisys by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Unisys by 28.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 18,604 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Unisys by 25.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 18,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Unisys by 7.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 404,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,250,000 after acquiring an additional 28,620 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on UIS. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Unisys in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $242,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,832.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

UIS opened at $26.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.57. Unisys Co. has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $28.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.47.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $517.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.57 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 23.08% and a negative return on equity of 60.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Unisys Profile

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

