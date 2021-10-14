Fmr LLC Sells 1,245,084 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,585,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245,084 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $249,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 382,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,460,000 after acquiring an additional 20,082 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 425.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 126,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 73,160 shares during the last quarter.

COLD opened at $29.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average of $37.14. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -114.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $40.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. Research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.22%.

COLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

