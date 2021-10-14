Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Acquired by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 8,026.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,528 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,382 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $115,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total transaction of $274,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,686 shares of company stock valued at $881,383 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FELE opened at $81.20 on Thursday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.90 and a 12 month high of $87.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $437.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.23 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 32.11%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

