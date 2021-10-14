Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 1,699,738 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 348.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,188,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,699,738 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 3.11% of BigCommerce worth $142,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the second quarter worth $39,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 217.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 68.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIGC stock opened at $52.18 on Thursday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $109.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.39 and a 200 day moving average of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.06 and a beta of 1.35.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.66% and a negative return on equity of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $49.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.40.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 69,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $4,881,107.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $101,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 387,203 shares of company stock worth $25,720,658. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

