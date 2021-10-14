Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 774,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,791 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Baidu worth $158,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 149.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after buying an additional 49,735 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at about $53,797,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at about $1,003,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 1.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 16.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 928 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $163.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.36. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.35 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The company has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

