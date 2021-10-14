Franklin Resources Inc. Has $129.98 Million Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 973,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,322 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of AMETEK worth $129,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AME opened at $124.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.86 and a 12 month high of $140.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.94 and a 200-day moving average of $133.43.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AMETEK from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

