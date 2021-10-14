Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 471,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 58,979 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $163,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 17,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,459 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,298,000. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 143,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,708,000 after acquiring an additional 27,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,542,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $341.00 to $326.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $452.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.90.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $283.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.26 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

