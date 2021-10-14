Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 602,963 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,419,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 602,963 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $135,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 112,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $7,068,381.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 10,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $620,225.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,367.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 405,166 shares of company stock valued at $25,061,280 in the last three months. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LSCC has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.43.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $63.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.52 and its 200-day moving average is $55.53. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $68.76.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $125.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

