Frax (FRAX) 1-Day Volume Tops $28.68 Million

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Frax coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00001709 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Frax has a total market capitalization of $353.11 million and approximately $28.68 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00069706 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.71 or 0.00118002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00072308 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,096.52 or 1.00029478 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,795.71 or 0.06424792 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 349,686,350 coins. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

