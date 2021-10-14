Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.70

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$11.70 and last traded at C$11.60, with a volume of 48791 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.45.

Several analysts recently commented on FRU shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.37.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.10. The company has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$44.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$41.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Freehold Royalties Ltd. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 187.07%.

About Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

