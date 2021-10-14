freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €25.50 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

freenet (FRA:FNTN) has been given a €25.50 ($30.00) price target by research analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.97% from the stock’s current price.

FNTN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on freenet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.70 ($26.71) price objective on freenet in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on freenet in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on freenet in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on freenet in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €22.32 ($26.26).

FRA FNTN opened at €22.18 ($26.09) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €21.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is €21.09. freenet has a 1-year low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 1-year high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

