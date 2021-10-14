Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.17 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to post sales of $6.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $6.87 billion. Freeport-McMoRan reported sales of $3.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year sales of $23.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.51 billion to $24.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $24.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.62 billion to $32.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FCX. Barclays lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

FCX traded up $1.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,427,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,699,998. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,932,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,854,963,000 after acquiring an additional 14,464,226 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at about $425,297,000. Amundi bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $238,160,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $515,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497,571 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,422,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,539,165,000 after buying an additional 3,948,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

