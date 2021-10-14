French Connection Group (LON:FCCN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.68

French Connection Group PLC (LON:FCCN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.68 ($0.27) and traded as high as GBX 29.03 ($0.38). French Connection Group shares last traded at GBX 29.03 ($0.38), with a volume of 1,093,431 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 20.74. The company has a market cap of £28.03 million and a P/E ratio of -1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.71.

French Connection Group Company Profile (LON:FCCN)

French Connection Group PLC designs, produces, and distributes branded fashion clothing for men, women, and children. The company also provides toiletries and fragrances, shoes, watches, jewelry, eyewear, and furniture, as well as accessories and homeware products. It operates retail stores and concessions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the United States, and Canada; and e-commerce stores.

