Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Short Interest Up 284.4% in September

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, a growth of 284.4% from the September 15th total of 15,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Frequency Electronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other Frequency Electronics news, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $273,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FEIM. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 6.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Frequency Electronics during the second quarter worth about $290,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Frequency Electronics during the second quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Frequency Electronics by 57.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 35,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,917 shares during the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FEIM opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.15. Frequency Electronics has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $93.01 million, a PE ratio of 143.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.96 million for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 1.25%.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision time and frequency generation technology. It operates through the FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer business segments. The FEI-NY segment provides precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems that are found on-board satellites, in ground-based communication stations, and imbedded in moving platforms.

