Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $174.13.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist upgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities raised Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Freshpet alerts:

NASDAQ:FRPT traded up $5.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.08. The stock had a trading volume of 272,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,656. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -350.19 and a beta of 0.63. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $113.41 and a twelve month high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,500 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $337,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,997 shares in the company, valued at $11,331,195.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $549,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $549,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,453 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,736 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Freshpet by 122.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 337.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 48.3% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.