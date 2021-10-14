Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Upgraded by Truist to Buy

Truist upgraded shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has $175.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $150.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FRPT. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freshpet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Freshpet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freshpet has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $174.13.

Freshpet stock opened at $141.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -336.29 and a beta of 0.63. Freshpet has a one year low of $113.41 and a one year high of $186.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.62.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $549,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,989 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total value of $619,451.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,453 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,736 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 122.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 48.3% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the second quarter worth $61,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Freshpet in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Freshpet in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

